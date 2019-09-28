PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people were transported to a hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Phoenix late Saturday night.
The incident occurred near the area of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
According to Phoenix fire, two people were transported to a hospital. One of the victims was trapped inside the car.
Phoenix police said that one of the vehicles ran a red light and caused the collision.
No other details have been released at this time.
