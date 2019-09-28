3-vehicle crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people were transported to a hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Phoenix late Saturday night.  

The incident occurred near the area of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

According to Phoenix fire, two people were transported to a hospital. One of the victims was trapped inside the car. 

Phoenix police said that one of the vehicles ran a red light and caused the collision. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

