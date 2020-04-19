BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near Buckeye on Sunday evening. It happened near Tuthill and Queen Creek roads, police say.
Witnesses who saw the crash said one vehicle had three men appearing in their 20s in it, while the other had two passengers who also looked like they were in their 20s.
The driver and one of the passengers of the vehicle with three people in it were taken to the hospital severely hurt.
While alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor in the crash, speeding might be a component.
