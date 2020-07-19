Two people rushed to the hospital after getting shot in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot in Phoenix Sunday evening, fire officials confirm. It happened in the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 6:30 p.m.
When crews arrived on the scene, the found a 30-year-old man and 50-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital.
How the shooting started is unknown at this time. No suspect information has been released yet.
