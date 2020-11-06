Chandler airport crash

Two people are OK after a plane flipped over in Chandler on Friday morning. 

 3TV/CBS 5

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a plane flipped over on the runway in Chandler on Friday morning.

The incident happened at Chandler Municipal Airport near McQueen and Germann roads around 8:30 a.m.

According to the FAA, the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 150 experienced a problem shortly after takeoff. The aircraft flipped onto its roof after landing short of the runway. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you