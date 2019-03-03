PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were critically injured in a crash Sunday night in south Phoenix.
The collision was reported around 7 p.m. near 48th Street and Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Phoenix Fire Department said two people were in critical condition and transported to a hospital.
Police said they are looking into possible impairment as a factor in the collision.
Police said the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road is closed and advised motorists to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
