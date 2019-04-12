PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Paradise Valley early Friday evening.
The car smashed right through a wall of a doctor's office near Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads.
Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the scene.
Fire officials say the driver of the car was a woman in her 70s. She was transported in stable condition to a trauma center.
The other patient was a 49-year-old female doctor who was sitting at her desk in the building when the vehicle crashed through the wall.
She was also transported to a trauma center in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.