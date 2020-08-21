TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies are investigating at after a man and woman were found dead in a Tonopah home Thursday morning. The two were discovered around 11 a.m. at a residence in the area of 331st Avenue and Dobbins Road, by Salome Highway.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it was originally reported that two people were possibly shot inside the home. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the bodies of a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Jasmine Licea, and a man named Michael Berumen, age 41.
MSCO says there are no outstanding suspects regarding this case. They have yet to confirm this is a murder-suicide investigation. More information will be released as detectives work to figure out what happened.
