SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after two people were found shot in a Scottsdale neighborhood.
Scottsdale police said at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday they responded to reports of a shots fired in a neighborhood near Hayden and Obsorn roads.
When police arrived on the scene they found a man and woman down in the driveway. Both of them were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, the investigation is in the very early stages. There is no information on the relationship between the pair. It is unclear if this is a murder-suicide situation.
If you have any information regarding this incident call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.