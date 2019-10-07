MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities created a huge perimeter around a Mesa neighborhood Monday morning to search for a pursuit suspect.
The perimeter set up just off of Broadway Road and 96th Street all the way up to Crimson Road due to the man bailing out in that area.
[WATCH: Authorities in Mesa looking for armed man who rammed MCSO deputy's vehicle]
What Arizona's Family is hearing from authorities is that there is a man wanted for an aggravated assault who drove away from the scene.
Authorities believe that there may have been more than one person in the vehicle. Two people have been detained for questioning.
Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety teamed up Monday to look for those responsible.
Initial reports indicated that the suspect may have rammed an MCSO deputy's vehicle, but MCSO said that is not the case.
Refresh this page for the latest on this search.