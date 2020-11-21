MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Mesa at left two people dead and one injured.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Main Street and Gilbert Road.
Police say the shooting happened inside the home. Mesa police say two people were found shot and killed and one person had been shot and injured. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police say there were other people inside the home who are cooperating with the investigation. There's no word yet on what led to the shooting.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.