PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two Phoenix police patrol officers are hurt following a crash with a DUI driver Saturday night.
The incident occurred near the area of Interstate 17 and Bell Road.
Police say that two officers were conducting a traffic stop when a driver of another vehicle failed to control the speed of her vehicle. That's when she rear ended the police vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Both officers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver was also transported for injuries.
The woman was cited and released for DUI charges, police said.