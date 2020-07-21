BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two off-duty first responders helped save a family from a fire in Buckeye Tuesday morning.
According to Buckeye police, Assistant Chief Bob Sanders was close by in his personal vehicle when he heard the call near Verrado Way and Yuma Road. Sanders was the first on the scene and rescued a child from the house fire before the smoke got so bad he had to get out.
"He ran into the home, I mean the whole garage was on fire, he just ran into the home. He was just carrying the little boy it looked like he was in his pajamas,” said neighbor Vanessa Lopez.
At the same time, Buckeye Fire Deputy Chief Dave Dubois arrived in his personal truck and rescued another child from the house.
An engine truck showed up and put out the fire. Firefighters discovered 10 cats inside the house and gave oxygen and CPR to three of them. All but one cat survived.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family.