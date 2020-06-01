PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - With protests turning into riots with looting, many have said it's muddled the message of those who have been trying to protest peacefully.

On Thursday, the first night of protests in Phoenix, eight people were arrested for unlawful assembly. Two of them sat down with Arizona’s Family on Monday to talk about why they would go through that experience again to fight for what they believe in.

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t given a fair chance in this system,” said Thomas Knight.

Thomas Knight and Marina Sharpe wanted to show solidarity on Thursday, heading to the protest late with a sign to hold, assuming it would be peaceful. They said people were chanting things like "No justice, no peace," and didn't witness anybody damaging things.

But, they were standing across the street from the Phoenix Police Department Headquarters as officers moved in after declaring an unlawful assembly.

“An officer with a riot shield had pinned me to a pole and said ‘You need to get out of here’ and I said ‘I am up against a pole, I can’t move.’

"Thomas wasn’t about to leave me. Next thing we knew, a superior officer was pointing at Thomas saying arrest these two,” Sharpe recalled.

“We immediately surrendered and made it as peaceful of an arrest as we could,” said Knight. The two had never been arrested before.

They said they were detained for 22 hours, but would do it again for a cause they believe in; emotional about what they said is racial injustice that feels overwhelming.

“As get older and you watch that system destroy people, especially people that you care about, it doesn’t….it feels hopeless at times,” Knight said with tears in his eyes.

“If somebody is killed by police, there has to be an investigation, they have to be charged, they have to be held accountable because we see over and over again that’s not the case and doesn't happen,” Sharpe said.

We asked the two if they feel the rioters and looters have muddled this message of those who peacefully protest, and they said while they would never engage in criminal damage, they aren't going to judge how others protest.