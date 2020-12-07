PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two new restaurants are coming to downtown Phoenix's CityScape next year.
In February, The Yard Milkshake Bar will open next to Chico Malo and CVS. They offer extreme milkshake creations and a build-your-own option to combine ice cream with edible cookie dough, cookies, cakes, donuts and more dessert toppings.
Then, in the spring, South Carolina-based 810 Billiards & Bowling will open in a 28,000-square-foot space above CVS. The venue will offer upscale entertainment, dining and a bar with bowling lanes, billiard tables an arcade, a mechanical bull and live music on the weekends. They will have pizza, pub-style sandwiches, shareable appetizers and more.
“Despite the pandemic, Arizona is still among the top commercial real estate markets in the country and as we continue to see demand from local and national businesses looking to expand into Downtown Phoenix we expect to see the same in 2021,” said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development. “It’s a new era for dining in Phoenix and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing brand-new concepts and brands to the area in order to give those who live, work and play within the city the best-of-the-best to choose from at CityScape.”