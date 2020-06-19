SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Scottsdale police announced Friday afternoon that they arrested two more people who were involved in looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30.

The two new arrests are 20-year-old Tavin Ray Pemberton, from Utah, and 19-year-old Brayan Huiqui, from the Phoenix-area.

Pemberton was identified by detectives through video and physical evidence. According to police, he fired a handgun multiple times in a variety of stores inside the mall. He is facing 15 counts of discharging a handgun in a non-residential structure, four counts of burglary in the first-degree, four counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of rioting.

Huiqui was arrested for two counts of burglary in the third-degree and one count of rioting according to police.

"This brings the total number of arrests to 36 for crimes committed during the May 30th and 31st Civil Unrest. The investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to actively follow up on evidence, tips and information in a commitment to bring those responsible for criminal acts to justice," said Scottsdale Police in a written statement.