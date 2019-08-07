MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two white veteran Mesa police officers appeared on CBS This Morning slamming the department's new implicit bias training.
CBS This Morning agreed to hide their identities by silhouette and change their voices so they could feel comfortable to speak candidly.
[WATCH: Training video "was reaffirming you're born a victim if you're a minority"]
Implicit bias, defined by Mesa Police Commander Ed Wessing, is not just about race.
"It's [implicit bias] based on where we grew up. Any environmental factors that you grew up with, your religion, any challenges that you face, your profession," said Wessing
[CBS THIS MORNING: AZ police officer calls racial bias training "Absolute worst training I've ever had"]
In the CBS This Morning piece, one officer said it doesn't work, and that the training is a way to "put on a show."
"The training itself, the content was the absolute worst training I ever had," he said. "One of the first videos introduced in our training was reaffirming you're born a victim if you're a minority."
He added that it reinforced that "The police are racist, specifically the white male police are racist."
Wessing doesn't agree and said he had no knowledge that Mesa police officers had agreed to do that national interview.
"I think it's disappointing, first and foremost. I think anytime we have training that's new, we'd like our employees to have an open mind," said Wessing. "I disagree with their assessment of the training, and we've certainly received the exact opposite of the comments, not only from people here but also members of the community here we put through the training."
He added that the officer's comments are "expected."
"Police officers are human, and any type of training component, depending on how you approach the training will really determine what you get out of it, regardless of what the topic is," said Wessing.
But he doesn't think that feedback is going to stop the department from moving forward and trying to improve.
Andre Miller, a pastor with New Beginnings Church and a vocal voice in the community, wasn't one of the community members that attended the training. However, he supports it and hopes it'll be just one of the pieces of the bridge of understanding that brings police and the community together.
"It does concern me, but again, with time things will gradually change. People can embrace change, but I think it takes time," said Miller. "I think it can work because you begin to share with people what they should acknowledge or what they should be looking to, whereas before they may not have even thought of these things."
So, how can you measure if the implicit bias training is working?
There's no universal measure, but Miller suggests Mesa PD checks if officer complaints have gone down and if members of the community said, "Hey, we've had more pleasant engagements or interactions with officers."
One way to do that could be through a community survey, according to Wessing.
Wessing said implicit bias training started in January 2019. So far, more than half of the whole command and sworn staff completed the 8-hour training. He said everyone should be done with it by the end of September.
