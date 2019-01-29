PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State Troopers arrested two men in Phoenix who reportedly had 1,500 fentanyl pills on them Friday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were tracking the suspects, the day they were arrested, trying to sell the drugs.
DPS had prior knowledge that Yosfred Zenteno, 24, and Jesus Rascon, 41, were going to have a large amount of pills on them.
The two men arrived in a pickup truck at a Church’s Chicken parking lot on 32nd Street and Thomas Road Friday afternoon to sell the pills.
Before they were able to sell, DPS “conducted a high-risk” stop on the truck. Zenteno ran from the passenger seat of the truck before DPS caught up with him less than a quarter mile away from the parking lot.
Zenteno had about 1,500 fentanyl pills in his pocket.
Rascon was taken into custody without issues.
How about a bullet in the back of their head? Build the wall.
