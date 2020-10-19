2 people shot near CVS pharmacy in Phoenix

Two men were shot Monday night near a CVS store in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were injured after a shooting Monday evening outside a Phoenix CVS.

Phoenix police were called to the store near Baseline Road and 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. after a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found two men who had been shot. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Investigators say the men are not cooperating with officers in providing information about what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

