GLENDALE AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two men have been shot and injured in what Glendale police are calling a road rage incident.
It happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Peoria and 67th avenues.
Police say a man in one car threw an object at a second car.
A man in that second car opened fire on the first car, then took off.
The car that was shot at, crashed into a low wall outside a gas station. Two men were inside that car. They both suffered gunshot wounds.
One of those injuries could be life-threatening. The second injury is not considered critical.
Ah yes, the good ol West Valley. The violence and murder infested blight of Arizona. 👎
