GLENDALE AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two men have been shot and injured in what Glendale police are calling a road rage incident.
It happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Peoria and 67th avenues.
Police say a man in one car threw an object at a second car.
A man in that second car opened fire on the first car, then took off.
The car that was shot at, crashed into a low wall outside a gas station. Two men were inside that car. They both suffered gunshot wounds.
One of those injuries could be life-threatening. The second injury is not considered critical.
The suspect remains at large. Glendale police say he is a younger male driving a dark-colored older model SUV.
(9) comments
The driver was a young white guy and he was shot in the head the Mexican guy in the passenger side was shot in the leg i was at the store with my father when it happened just hope they are ok it was a guy in a blk 4door car that shot them
If he never came to this country illegally, he would have only crashed into a higher wall
Its not just in the valley or Arizona its all over the country. People have no patients anymore they get mad about something simple and then you have the stupid ones who want to throw things at someones car and than that stupid person shooting at him. Now in a split sec if the one person dies whoever the shooter was they will find you if they haven't already and there goes the rest of your life because of a stupid decision that you made in a Split Second. All you people need to grow up out there on them streets acting like a bunch of little hoodlums. Unbelievable now you just ruined the rest of your life and half of your life if they don't die.
I'm just glad we have unfettered access to firearms in this country to help us settle our petty disputes... Americans continuously prove they are too STUPID to own guns.
Oh get a life, ahwatukee is not on the west side, an they had an old west shoot out. Crime is all over Arizona. You might just be a busy body an read only west side news
Seems like everything that happens is on the west side. hmmm
What can you not read it's every where buddy.
Ah yes, the good ol West Valley. The violence and murder infested blight of Arizona. 👎
you must have your head stuck in the mud if you think that turn a page or something it's every where.
