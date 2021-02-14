PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are on scene investigating after two men were shot at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.
Sgt. Andy Williams said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Williams said investigators believe there was an argument between the two victims and several men right before the shooting happened. The two men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Williams said the suspects had already left by the time police arrived. The investigation is still active and the area will be closed off for several hours.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.