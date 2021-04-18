PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in serious condition after a shooting at a Phoenix strip club early Sunday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at Jaguars, near I-17 and McDowell Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Justus said the shooting reportedly happened as both men were leaving the business. No details on a suspect have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).