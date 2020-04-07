GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men lost their lives in a house fire in Glendale Tuesday morning.
The first victim was identified by Glendale fire officials as 66-year-old Stephen Skuba. The second victim, although initially believed to be a teenager, was later identified as 29-year-old Robert Skuba. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
According to Capt. Jason Zeller with Glendale Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. at a house near 59th and Olive vvenues. Zeller said neighbors who called to report the fire said that two people were trapped inside.
Firefighters were met with extreme heat and smoke when they arrived. "Crews were able to make a very fast, aggressive attack to get inside and were able to get two victims out," Zeller said.
According to Glendale firefighters, investigators are working to determine a cause. But initial reports indicate it might have been an electrical fire.
"Due to the block construction of the home it may be difficult to be sure of the cause. Investigators will coordinate efforts with the insurance company to confirm the cause. This is a sobering reminder to us all that it is imperative to have working smoke detectors," Glendale fire said in a press release.
No firefighters were hurt.