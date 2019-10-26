PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are investigating after two people were stabbed outside a Phoenix convenience store.
The incident happened outside a 7-Eleven at 19th and Glendale avenues.
Two men were stabbed and were transported to the hospitals.
One of the victim has life-threatening injuries while the second victim only has minor injuries.
The intersection is closed at this time while police investigate.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.