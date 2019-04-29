PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Charges have been filed against two men after they ran unsanctioned combat sporting events in Glendale in 2018.
The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) said on Monday that Roland Sarria and Todd Whitmoyer face four class-2 misdemeanors after they "failed to procure a license and failing to provide a physician for two unsanctioned events that occurred on Sept. 15 in Phoenix and on Sept. 29 in Glendale."
The Arizona Boxing & Mixed Martial Arts Commission regulates and sanctions amateur and professional MMA, professional boxing and kickboxing contests conducted statewide.
ADG said any event not approved by an authorized sanctioning body is considered unsanctioned.
“It’s our duty to protect the integrity of these sports, the unarmed combatants and the public,” ADG Director Ted Vogt said in a statement.
“We do this by ensuring that individuals engaged in unsanctioned unarmed combat events are held accountable in a court of law.”
In a statement, Francisco Meneses, Jr., Executive Director, Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission said that unsanctioned events "pose a physical danger to fighters and the public alike and compromise the integrity of combat sports.”
ADG added that Sarria and Whitmoyer could face additional charges.
ADG asks the public if they have a tip or just need information on unsanctioned events, they can contact their department at (602) 364-1721.
