PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have arrested two men for reportedly selling "misbranded" drugs.
Jovanni Vega, 32, and Delbert Vega, 26, are accused of selling the drugs between October 2018 and May 2019.
The investigation began in October 2018. That's when the Phoenix Police Commercial Crimes Detail started looking into the sale of "misbranded" prescription and narcotic drugs online.
The term "misbranded" refers to pharmaceuticals that are not authorized for sale or have been banned for sale by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
Misbranded drugs are obtained outside of the FDA's regulated supply chain, are illegal to sell, and can include counterfeit medication.
Police say the Vegas' website directed buyers to an address in Phoenix where the illegal drugs were being sold.
Throughout the investigation, four suspects were identified. On May 22, 2019, Phoenix police located and arrested the Vegas. Two suspects are still outstanding.
Three vehicles were also seized.
Delbert was booked into jail on several charges, including trafficking in stolen property, sale of narcotic and misbranded prescription drugs.
Jovanni was booked into jail on one count each of illegal control of an enterprise and sale of misbranded prescription drugs.
Police say misbranded drugs pose an immediate threat to the public because they are purchased without a doctor's prescription and supervision.
They might:
- contain a different quantity of the original active ingredient,
- contain completely different active, ingredients
- contain ingredients that are toxic,
- have been produced in clandestine laboratories with poor quality control.
(1) comment
Mexico sure is sending over their best and brightest alright.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.