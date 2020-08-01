LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are dead after a boat collision at Lake Havasu Friday night.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Division of Boating Safety, Lake Havasu Police Department, Lake Havasu Fire Department and San Bernadino County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the the Colorado River area around 7 p.m. after reports of a boat crash.
Witnesses told authorities that two boats collided and multiple injured people were still in the water, according to MCSO.
When authorities arrived, they found debris located in the water along with mutliple other boats in the area. Two men that were unaccounted for in the water were located by divers from Lake Havasu City Police Department who pulled them out from the water with severe injuries. A third man along with the two others, were taken to he Lake Havasu City Fire Department boat for medical attention.
The two men who were missing were declared dead on scene and the third man was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation and it unclear if impairment was involved or not.