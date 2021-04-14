CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police have arrested two men suspected of robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint inside their Chandler home. Police say 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa have been booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony charges.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Monday, April 12. Police were called to a home near to McQueen and Ray roads after a husband and wife reported being held at gunpoint and robbed. The two suspects reportedly entered the house through the garage door that had accidentally been left open. The husband and wife said they had been sleeping when the suspects woke them up at gunpoint. The wife told police one suspect said "he was going to shoot her." Police say the suspects ordered the couple to turn over all their valuables, money, cell phones and car keys. The suspects then drove away in the couple's car.
With the help of investigators from both Phoenix and Glendale, Chandler police say they were able to track down the pair of suspects in the stolen car near Glendale and 55th avenues. In a later interview, one suspect said he "didn't even have to work hard for the car," according to the police report.
Police say Chavez Gil faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and theft as a means of transportation. Gross faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, theft as a means of transportation and possession of dangerous drugs.