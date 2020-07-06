PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two officers.
According to MCSO, Sgt. Ernie Quintero, a 25-year veteran who worked at the Court Security Division and Detention Officer Kevin Fletcher, a 15-year-veteran who was was currently on assignment at 4th Avenue Jail, both passed away on Monday.
MCSO released the following statement on the deaths: “Sheriff Penzone and everyone at the Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest sympathy to the Quintero and Fletcher families for their loss. MCSO will forever be in gratitude of Sergeant Quintero’s and Officer Fletcher’s service and contributions to the agency and our community. Our hearts are heavy today.”
The cause of the officer’s deaths are currently unknown.