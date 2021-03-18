PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two lucky lottery players in Phoenix and Gilbert won a jackpot of over $700,000 on St. Patrick's Day.
The Arizona Lottery said two players won the $718,389 Triple Twist jackpot in the Wednesday, March 17 drawing. The tickets were sold at Max's Store in Phoenix at 1201 E. Missouri Avenue and at a Safeway in Gilbert at 5137 E. Baseline Road.
The lucky winners matched all six numbers and will split the jackpot. The winning numbers for yesterday's drawing were 1, 11, 21, 24, 31, and 41.
The winning tickets are still unclaimed, so check yours and see if the luck of the Irish was on your side yesterday!