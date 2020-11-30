PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Arizonans were busy shopping on Black Friday and recovering from Thanksgiving, two lucky people in Phoenix and Mesa won the lottery according to the Arizona Lottery.
On Saturday, someone in Phoenix won the $64,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot. According to the AZ Lottery, the ticket was sold at an Albertson's store at Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. They matched all five numbers.
The lucky numbers were: 10 16 20 26 41
On Friday, someone won the $20,000 Mega Millions at a Circle K near Southern and 19th avenues in Mesa. They matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball number. The winnings for the ticket are $10,000 but since it was a Megaplier, the amount jumped to $20,000.
The lucky numbers were: 4 10 27 35 58 10
As of 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, both tickets have been unclaimed. If you played the lottery Friday or Saturday, make sure you check your tickets so if you were one of the lucky ones, you can claim your prize.