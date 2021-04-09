BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two correctional officers at Lewis Prison were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to department officials.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) said the arrests were part of a months-long investigation between the department and DPS. The two officers, Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon, were arrested on site at the prison. Both officers immediately resigned their positions with ADCRR during the arrest.
“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” said David Shinn, ADCRR director. “I am grateful for our partnership with DPS and their efforts in this investigation along with the efforts of our investigators for their collaborative work which resulted in today’s arrests.”
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.