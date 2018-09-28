PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teaming up to help lost or escaped animals find their rightful owners.
That's the goal of a brand new partnership announced Friday between the Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
This partnership is changing the way lost dogs are finding their way back home to their familys, and could potentially help control the overcrowding in Valley shelters.
Every day, hundreds of lost and stray animals end upin County shelters. Many of these animals are not microchipped or licensed, which makes finding their rightful owners challenging.
"A lot of these animals DO have rightful owners out there," says Jose Santiago from MCACC. "They simply have escaped through backyard fencing, or maybe they escaped through fireworks, whatever the case may be."
Since 2013, MCACC has utilized an interactive online mapping tool to highlight lost dogs as an additional tool for individuals to properly locate their animals. In that time,
MCACC’s return to owner rate has increased from 12 percent to 21 percent.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society has anywhere from seven to 10 people each day visiting the shelter looking for their lost pets, yet the success rate for reuniting pets and their owners is just seven percent.
Often, owners are unaware of the difference between the two organizations and the potential need to search BOTH agencies for their lost pets.
Due to the success of MCACC’s mapping tool, the Valley’s two leading animal welfare organizations that handle lost and stray animals have decided to join forces to help get more pets back to their homes. AHS’ stray pets will now appear on MCACC’s mapping tool, making it easier and more efficient for owners to search for their lost pets.
“Every day, we see anywhere from 80 to 100 animals come in to our shelters that are lost or stray,” says Santiago. “By having both shelters’ resources available to the public, we can not only get these pets safely home but keep shelter overcrowding from happening.”
“Pet owners may not know to look for their lost pets at the Arizona Humane Society due to our role in caring for the Valley’s sick, injured and abused homeless and lost pets, yet sadly many pets can get injured while out roaming the
streets,” said Melissa Hernandez, AHS’ Admissions Manager. “We are grateful to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control for this opportunity and look forward to witnessing more happy reunions than ever before.”
To report a lost pet you may log onto http://pets.maricopa.gov.
Additional resources are also available at azhumane.org.
