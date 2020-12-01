PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday night. Police now say impairment might have been a factor in the wreck.
It happened on 32nd Street and Cortez Street, which is just south of Cactus Road. Firefighters said a total of four cars were involved. Two people had to be pulled out of their separate cars.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a Toyota Camry heading north on 32nd Street collided with a Nissan Maxima that was also northbound. The impact sent the Maxima careening into a tree and a wall. The 25-year-old driver of the Maxima was seriously hurt. His two passengers -- Kimberly Sorg, 24, and Michelle Kardis, 49 -- were killed.
The Phoenix Police Department said after hitting the Maxima, the Camry veered into southbound traffic, hitting a Chevy Cruz and another vehicle that left the scene. The driver of the Cruz, a 53-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released the name of the 23-year-old man who was driving the Camry, but said he suffered minor injuries. "He was evaluated and exhibited signs of signs and symptoms of impairment," Sgt. Maggie Cox said Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe speed also was a factor in the crash. Early reports were that one of the drivers swerved to miss a dog that was in the middle of the street, causing a chain-reaction crash, but that turned out not to be the case.
"At this time there is no indication to detectives that a dog caused the collision," Cox said Wednesday morning.
Cox said charges against the driver of the Camry are pending.