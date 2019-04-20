Two kids taken to hospital after Phoenix accident

Two kids taken to hospital after Phoenix accident

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two kids, ages 9 and 10, have been injured in an accident in Phoenix. It happened Saturday afternoon near 16th Ave. and Broadway Road.

Fire officials say the crash involved a motorcycle or a quad, and a truck.

Both young patients were taken to the hospital. One victim was said to be in critical condition.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.