FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) says two inmates escaped from ASPC-Florence prison on Saturday.
The inmates, David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot both missed their official count around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. ADCRR said the last time they saw were accounted for was around 4 p.m. earlier in the day.
Charpiot is serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after he was convicted in 2011.
Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges after he was convicted in 2012.
"This is currently ADCRR’s top priority, and all available resources are being employed to the search effort. The department has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmates," says in a press release from ADCRR.
Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting ADCRR with the search. They are also asking if anyone has any information about Charpiot and Harmon, to call 911.