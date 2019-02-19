43rd avenue and maryland crash

Crash at 43rd and Maryland avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people are recovering at a hospital following a head-on crash in Phoenix Monday evening. 

The incident occurred at 43rd and Maryland avenues

According to Phoenix police, a white Chevrolet Camaro drifted into the center median when it collided head-on with the Dodge Charger. A third vehicle also had some damage following the crash. 

Phoenix fire said a 19-year-old man and an elderly woman were transported to a nearby hospital where they were listed as critical condition. But now Phoenix fire says the two are expected to be OK.

The intersection was closed in both directions but it has since reopened. 

 

