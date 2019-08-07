PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- "They were screaming, 'Help! Help!'"
Two golfers were attacked by bees Wednesday morning while they golfed on a city course in north Phoenix.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on the Cave Creek Golf Course near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The men were stung, reportedly by thousands of bees, after their golf cart drove by a tree. Other golfers wonder if the noise of the cart spooked the bees, and they attacked.
Other golfers heard them screaming and ran over to help. They found the two men swarmed by bees.
"They were covered in bees from the shoulders on up," said one witness. "They were screaming for help."
But there were so many bees, no one could get close to the scene.
"We couldn't get to them! They were just covered," said the witness.
Both golfers were transported to the hospital.
The conditions of the men are not known, but they were conscious, and our crews could see that they were awake and talking to Phoenix fire paramedics.
(3) comments
How the heck do you help in that situation?!?!
BAN BEES!!
ONLY assault bees though! Don't punish law-abiding honey bees!!!
