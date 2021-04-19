WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities found the bodies of a man and woman in a plane crash near Williams airport early Monday morning.
According to Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies in Williams received a report of an overdue plane at around 6 p.m. Sunday night.
The people onboard the plane were identified as 37-year-old Michael Gill and 38-year-old Joylani Roseann Kamalu, both from Vista, California. CCSO said one of their family members reported that they had not shown up to work on Sunday as scheduled.
CCSO said the plane was scheduled to arrive at the Grand Canyon Airport in the Tusayan area at 9 a.m. after leaving the Sedona Airport earlier that day. CCSO investigators focused on searching for the aircraft at both airports.
The State Search and Rescue Coordinator and the US Air Force Civil Air Patrol were notified due to the potential of the aircraft being found in multiple different areas, CCSO said. The Air Force focused on an area northeast of the Williams Municipal Airport known as HA Clark Airfield.
CCSO said the plane was found just after 1:30 a.m. by DPS Air Rescue in a wooded area just near Williams Municipal Airport. The bodies of both Gill and Kamalu were found inside.
The crash is currently under investigation by the NTSB, FAA, CCSO, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No further information has been released.