MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two FBI Special Agents were shot in Mesa Friday morning while serving a warrant for a suspected serial bank robber.
That suspect has now been identified as Abraham Rivera, 49. He was found dead at the scene.
According to Jill McCabe with the FBI Phoenix Field Office, the two agents were serving a federal search and arrest warrant at a home near Dobson and Broadway roads at around 6 a.m.
McCabe said the two agents were shot while approaching the door. One agent was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The other was treated for minor injuries. Rivera's body was found inside the home.
Rivera was under investigation as a suspect in connection to at least four robberies of commercial banks throughout the Valley from 2019 to 2020. One robbery was at a US Bank in Tempe on June 28, 2019, while another was on July 31, 2019, at another US Bank in Gilbert. A third US Bank was targeted in Phoenix on August 29, 2019, and hit again on July 3 of this year.
This incident Rivera was involved in is the 31st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.