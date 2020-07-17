MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two FBI Special Agents were shot in Mesa Friday morning while serving a warrant for a serial bank robber.
According to Jill McCabe with the FBI Phoenix Field Office, the two agents were serving a federal search and arrest warrant at a home near Dobson and Broadway roads at around 6 a.m.
McCabe said the two agents were shot while serving the warrant, but did not provide more details. One of the agents was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated on scene for minor injuries.
McCabe said the suspect who they were serving the warrant to is a suspected serial bank robber. That suspect was found dead inside the home.
The suspect's name has not been released.
The FBI are continuing to investigate and there is no further information available. This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.