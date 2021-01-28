Quick facts They escaped sometime between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Police say they tried to rob a business in Florence not far from the prison. David T. Harmon Serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The two inmates who escaped from Florence prison last weekend have now been caught by law enforcement in Coolidge.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot were spotted in Coolidge. Multiple agencies took part in the apprehension, including Coolidge police, U.S. Marshals and Pinal County sheriff’s deputies.

Harmon and Charpiot both missed their official count at around 8:30 Saturday night. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said the last time they were accounted for was a little more than four hours earlier. The preliminary investigation shows the men moved an A/C unit, broke into a tool room, and then used those tools to break out of the prison.

Charpiot is serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after he was convicted in 2011. Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges after he was convicted in 2012.

After escaping from the prison, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the two inmates tried to rob a business. DPS released surveillance photos of Harmon and Charpiot at the Green Tree Inn in Florence, less than a mile from the prison. The two were seen wearing white long-sleeved shirts and white masks.

No other details on how they were apprehended have been released. Coolidge is about a 15-minute drive from Florence.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.