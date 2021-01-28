COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The two inmates who escaped from Florence prison last weekend have now been caught by law enforcement in Coolidge.

Quick facts They escaped sometime between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Police say they tried to rob a business in Florence not far from the prison. David T. Harmon Serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse

Convicted in 2011 John B. Charpiot Serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary

Convicted in 2012

According to Coolidge PD, police received several calls from witnesses who reported seeing the two inmates at around 9 a.m. Two witnesses said they had a view of who they believed were the outstanding fugitives. The two were captured and arrested by Coolidge Police and US Marshall’s Officers. They are now in custody, waiting to be taken back to the Department of Corrections.

Harmon and Charpiot had both missed their official count at around 8:30 p.m. on January 23. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said the last time they were accounted for was a little more than four hours earlier. The preliminary investigation shows the men moved an A/C unit, broke into a tool room, and then used those tools to break out of the prison.

Charpiot is serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after he was convicted in 2011. Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges after he was convicted in 2012.

After escaping from the prison, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the two inmates tried to rob a business. DPS released surveillance photos of Harmon and Charpiot at the Green Tree Inn in Florence, less than a mile from the prison.

2 escaped inmates from Florence prison tried to rob a business The attempted robbery happened on Saturday night, the same night the pair escaped from the prison.

No other details on how they were apprehended have been released. Coolidge is about a 15-minute drive from Florence.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.