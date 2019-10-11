DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Two earthquakes were recorded near southern Arizona over the last 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The two quakes, a magnitude 3.5 and 3.9, were registered east by southeast of Douglas, Arizona.
The quakes originated in Mexico on Thursday night at 6:52 and Friday morning at 12:42.
No damages or injuries have been reported.
According to data from the University of Arizona, hundreds of earthquakes occur each year in the state, but most go unfelt.
Survey officials say the majority of Arizona’s earthquake activity occur in the northern part of the state, although there are areas such the southeastern (Safford, Duncan, Tucson), southwestern (Yuma) and central mountain region (Prescott, Mayer, Holbrook).
They also say there are about 100 faults known to be active within Arizona’s borders.
Two shallow (5 km), small magnitude earthquakes (M3.5 & 3.9) on Arizona's border with Mexico at 12:42 am today and 6:52 pm yesterday (10/10) (MST).#ShakeOut - Drop, Cover, Hold On - next Thursday. To register: https://t.co/QPvaBNNW8a pic.twitter.com/BYwX1GtMi4— AZ Geological Survey (@AZGeology) October 11, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.