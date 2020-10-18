PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two separate double shootings in the Phoenix area Sunday left four victims with gunshot wounds.
The first call came out around 4 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The officers located a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Initial information led officers to a home nearby where someone involved in the situation was suspected to be, but officers didn't find anyone. Officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but they say it appears this was not random, and the man and woman knew the other person involved.
Then, just before 6 p.m., two more people were shot near the I-17 access road and Grant Street. ADOT cameras showed multiple police units at the scene.
Phoenix officers located two men with gunshot wounds. Their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police believe the driver and passenger of one car got into an altercation with the driver of a dark sedan, and that diver allegedly fired a handgun at them several times.
If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, they're urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).