GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A double house fire broke out in Glendale Sunday night near 35th Avenue and Mauna Loa Lane.
Glendale Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene, there was a heavy fire that extended to the house next door from all the heat, becoming a first alarm fire.
Fire crews were able to attack the fire on both houses at the same time and were able to limit the damage to the second home.
However, two dogs were taken out of the first home and didn't make it.
There were no other injuries to residents or firefighters. Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.