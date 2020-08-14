GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in Glendale on Thursday night.
Police said they received reports of shots fired in the area of 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 10 p.m.
When Glendale police arrived, they found a minor and a man who had been shot in a nearby neighborhood.
According to police, both of the victims were transported to an area hospital where they died.
There is no word about the events that led to the shooting. A description of any suspects has not been released.
