TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two signs in Tempe have puzzled passersby for the last two years.
“It’s not clear at all,” said Jon Iversen, examining one of the signs.
The blue reflective squares depict a man in a bowler hat carrying a briefcase kicking a leg high in the air as he appears to cross a street. They’re placed on either end of a crosswalk near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Fourth Street.
“It could be anything, honestly,” said Chris Paulsen, who was visiting Tempe from Australia.
Turns out, the signs are a reference to Monty Python, the classic British sketch comedy show. In particular, the signs pay homage to a skit featuring the fictional “Ministry of Silly Walks.”
“We absolutely think there should be funny walks happening all over,” said Downtown Tempe Authority executive director Kate Borders.
Borders says she first saw similar signs in Canada and thought Tempe could really step up its signage game.
“In showing our public works department these signs, they said, ‘We could do that easily,’” Borders said.
The Downtown Tempe Authority, a nonprofit geared toward improving and beautifying the downtown area, paid for the signs. They say taxpayer money was not used.
“We just wanted the whimsy,” Borders said.
(1) comment
I would guess 'Ska Zone'.
