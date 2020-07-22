PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two Confederate monuments in Arizona will be moved off of state property and onto private lands.

The action comes at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. On Wednesday, that group, along with the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), announced the relocation of the two monuments from state property.

The first monument is located at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in downtown Phoenix. The second monument is located near U.S. 60 outside of Gold Canyon. The monuments will be relocated to private property at no cost to the state.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy sent a letter to the ADOA on June 30, asking that the statues be moved. The letter stated that, "These monuments were gifted to the state and are in need of repair but due to the current political climate in the state, we believe it is unwise to repair them where they are located."

Back in February, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People asked that Gov. Doug Ducey to remove all six Confederate monuments on public land in Arizona.

NAACP members believe the Confederate monuments on Arizona public land speak to institutional racism.

"These monuments are not only offensive to the descendants of African slaves, they are offensive to any American who celebrates the principles of liberty and justice on which our nation was founded," East Valley NAACP president Roy Tatem Jr. said in a statement.

Supporters of the monuments believe the statues represent the history of the U.S.

The NAACP argues that the history behind the Confederacy should be taught in classrooms and museums rather than on public land funded by taxpayer dollars.

"Those who want to honor the Confederate Army and its legacy are of course free to do so on their own private property and at their own expense," Tatem Jr. said.

And in June, Arizona Secretary of State Katies Hobbs asked for the removal of the Confederate monument from Wesley Bolin Plaza. "Removing this monument isn't a choice to erase our history: it's a choice to embrace our future," Hobbs tweeted.