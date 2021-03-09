PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 for the City of Phoenix runoff election.
Two city council seats are up for grabs: District 3 which covers Central North Phoenix from the Sunnyslope area to Loop 101 and District 7 which stretches from downtown Phoenix to Laveen. The four-year term starts April 19.
District 3 incumbent Debra Starks said her priority if re-elected will be water infrastructure. Nicole Garcia’s campaign has focused on fiscal responsibility and backing police officers.
In the race for District 7’s council seat, both Yassamin Ansari and Cinthia Estela campaign websites, both mention they are the daughters of immigrants and explain why they’re so invested in the area.
City of Phoenix is conducting the runoff election.
Phoenix City Clerk Denise Archibald reported 202,781 total eligible voters in between Districts 3 and 7. As of March 6, she noted approximately 26% of early ballots have been returned.
“Our elections are secure. We do have a lot of precautions in place particularly related to COVID. There are masks and gloves available for voters, there's social distancing implemented throughout the voting centers,” said Archibald.
She added each voter will also receive their own pen that hasn’t been used by another and there is plexiglass between the voter and poll workers.
“We're prepared and we feel voters will have a good experience. They can visit any voting center, they don't have to go to a particular one,” she added.
There are a total of 12 voting centers:
- Burton Barr Central Library
- Cesar Chavez Branch Library
- Deer Valley Community Center
- Desert West Community Center
- Estrella Mountain Community Center
- Mesquite Branch Library
- Mountain View Community Center
- North Minster Presbyterian Church
- Paradise Valley Community Center
- Phoenix City Hall
- South Mountain Community Center
- Sunnyslope Community Center
It’s too late to drop off an early ballot in the mail. Those who have early mail-in ballots can take it to any of the voting centers.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
